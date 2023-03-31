Bigeye Tuna Crudo With Orange, Radish, Olive, Calabrian Chili & Cucumber Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
Bigeye Tuna
- Cara Cara Orange Segments
- Green Olive
- Radish
- Radish Greens
- Cucumber
- Sea Salt
- Sesame Seeds
- Sesame Oil
- Smoked Turkish Pepper
- Calabrian Chili Vinaigrette
- Avocado Mousse
Garnish Prep:
1. Take cara cara oranges and cut off the rind and pith, and segment
the orange
2. Slice green olives
3. Dice cucumber
4. Slice radishes thin on a mandolin
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
PREPARATION:
Big Eye Tuna
1. Start with a center-cut piece of Big Eye Tuna
2. Cut the belly or sinew portion from the rest of the loin
3. Take the belly portion and scrape it with a spoon to remove all the
usable tuna and set it aside to make spicy tuna
4. Cut the loin pieces into even rectangle blocks, then cut ¼-inch
slices
5. Set tuna slices on a tray seasoned with sea salt, and sesame oil to
lightly cure
6. If preferred, skip this process and just start with pre-prepped ¼
inch slices of tuna
Cook the Chef's Pantry (All Our Recipes)
OVERALL PREPARATION:
1. Place a small scoop of spicy tuna down and spread lightly around
the bowl
2. Arrange slices of tuna crudo around the bowl
3. Place small drops of avocado mousse around the bowl
4. Marinate cucumber is 2Tbl of Calabrian Sesame Ving ( season )
5. Spoon cucumber and vinaigrette over tuna and around the bowl
6. Carefully arrange the rest of the garnish evenly around the bowl
to ensure that each bite gets a little of everything.
7. Finish the dish with a sprinkling of Smoked Turkish Pepper, black
sesame seeds and radish greens.
Calabrian Sesame Vinaigrette
50g Calabrian Chili whole
70g Roasted Garlic
150g Garlic Oil
150g Sesame Oil
50g Apple Cider Ving
100g Lime Juice
Add all ingredients to the vita prep and puree.
Avocado Mousse
600g Avocado ( spoon mashed )
50g Roasted garlic
20g Garlic Oil
100g Red Onion
30g Lime Juice
70g Sour Cream
Add all ingredients to a vita prep and puree till smooth.
Transfer to a squeeze bottle or piping bag.