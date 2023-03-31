Bigeye Tuna Crudo With Orange, Radish, Olive, Calabrian Chili & Cucumber Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Bigeye Tuna

Cara Cara Orange Segments

Green Olive

Radish

Radish Greens

Cucumber

Sea Salt

Sesame Seeds

Sesame Oil

Smoked Turkish Pepper

Calabrian Chili Vinaigrette

Avocado Mousse

Garnish Prep:

1. Take cara cara oranges and cut off the rind and pith, and segment

the orange

2. Slice green olives

3. Dice cucumber

4. Slice radishes thin on a mandolin

PREPARATION:

Big Eye Tuna

1. Start with a center-cut piece of Big Eye Tuna

2. Cut the belly or sinew portion from the rest of the loin

3. Take the belly portion and scrape it with a spoon to remove all the

usable tuna and set it aside to make spicy tuna

4. Cut the loin pieces into even rectangle blocks, then cut ¼-inch

slices

5. Set tuna slices on a tray seasoned with sea salt, and sesame oil to

lightly cure

6. If preferred, skip this process and just start with pre-prepped ¼

inch slices of tuna

OVERALL PREPARATION:

1. Place a small scoop of spicy tuna down and spread lightly around

the bowl

2. Arrange slices of tuna crudo around the bowl

3. Place small drops of avocado mousse around the bowl

4. Marinate cucumber is 2Tbl of Calabrian Sesame Ving ( season )

5. Spoon cucumber and vinaigrette over tuna and around the bowl

6. Carefully arrange the rest of the garnish evenly around the bowl

to ensure that each bite gets a little of everything.

7. Finish the dish with a sprinkling of Smoked Turkish Pepper, black

sesame seeds and radish greens.



Calabrian Sesame Vinaigrette

50g Calabrian Chili whole

70g Roasted Garlic

150g Garlic Oil

150g Sesame Oil

50g Apple Cider Ving

100g Lime Juice



Add all ingredients to the vita prep and puree.



Avocado Mousse

600g Avocado ( spoon mashed )

50g Roasted garlic

20g Garlic Oil

100g Red Onion

30g Lime Juice

70g Sour Cream



Add all ingredients to a vita prep and puree till smooth.

Transfer to a squeeze bottle or piping bag.

Watch below to see chefs Ryan and Anna prepare this recipe!

Have you ever been to The Beehive in Boston? Well, if you haven't it should definitely be on your next foodie stop, but now, you can make two of their delish dishes right from your own kitchen. Watch to learn the secrets from chef Ryan Skeen.