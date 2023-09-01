Bloody Mary Ice Recipe

Serves: 6 cups of Bloody Mary ice (enough for 12 dozen oysters)
Time: 30 minutes to prep, plus at least 12 hours to freeze the ice.
INGREDIENTS:
- A few dozen fresh, local oysters, washed and rinsed
- 28-ounce can (796 ml) of premium whole ripe tomatoes
- 1 cup of your favorite vodka, aquavit, or gin
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce
- The zest and juice of 4 large lemons
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
PREPARATION:
Frozen Bloody Mary Ice
- In your blender or food processor, purée the tomatoes, liquor, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon, and salt. Pour into a pair of standard mason jars.
- Cover tightly and freeze. Every hour or so, give them a good shake until they freeze solid. Make the ice at least a day before you plan to serve it.
- You can refreeze leftovers for months.
For shucking the Oyster
- When the party begins, gather your fellow shuckers and carefully get to work. Think “key in the lock” and not “lever.” Your knife works best when you twist it in the hinge of the oyster shell. Levering invariably breaks the shell.
- The liquor (the briny liquid) in the oyster is delicious and precious. Try not to spill even a single drop.
- On a festive platter, steady the shucked oysters as you go by alternating upside-down empty top shells with fully laden bottoms.
- Just before serving, top each oyster with a chilly dollop of the frozen Bloody Mary ice.