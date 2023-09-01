Bloody Mary Ice Recipe

Serves: 6 cups of Bloody Mary ice (enough for 12 dozen oysters)

Time: 30 minutes to prep, plus at least 12 hours to freeze the ice.

INGREDIENTS:

A few dozen fresh, local oysters, washed and rinsed

28-ounce can (796 ml) of premium whole ripe tomatoes

1 cup of your favorite vodka, aquavit, or gin

1 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce

The zest and juice of 4 large lemons

1/4 teaspoon of salt

PREPARATION:

Frozen Bloody Mary Ice

In your blender or food processor, purée the tomatoes, liquor, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon, and salt. Pour into a pair of standard mason jars. Cover tightly and freeze. Every hour or so, give them a good shake until they freeze solid. Make the ice at least a day before you plan to serve it. You can refreeze leftovers for months.

For shucking the Oyster