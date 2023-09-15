Chicken Tinga Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs
- EVOO
- 2 bell peppers, sliced (red are nice)
- 1 large onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic
- 2 cups tomatoes, chopped
- 3 tomatillos (optional)
- 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 tsp fresh oregano
- 1 cup chicken broth
- Kosher Salt and Pepper
- Fresh Cilantro, for garnish
- Lime, for garnish
PREPARATION:
- Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill over direct flame to achieve grill marks.
- In a hot cast iron pan, in 1 TBS EVOO, sautee peppers, onions and garlic.
- Place the grilled chicken thighs into a slow cooker.
- Place the pepper-onion mixture into a high-powered blender along with tomatillos, broth, and chipotle peppers in adobo. Blend until smooth. Pour over chicken thighs in the slow cooker and add chopped tomatoes and oregano.
- Simmer low and slow 4 hours. Before serving, shred the chicken with a fork. Serve over rice or in tortillas.
