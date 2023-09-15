recipes

Chicken Tinga Recipe

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • EVOO
  • 2 bell peppers, sliced (red are nice)
  • 1 large onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 cups tomatoes, chopped
  • 3 tomatillos (optional)
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 1 tsp fresh oregano
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • Kosher Salt and Pepper
  • Fresh Cilantro, for garnish
  • Lime, for garnish

PREPARATION:

  1. Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill over direct flame to achieve grill marks.
  2. In a hot cast iron pan, in 1 TBS EVOO, sautee peppers, onions and garlic.
  3. Place the grilled chicken thighs into a slow cooker.
  4. Place the pepper-onion mixture into a high-powered blender along with tomatillos, broth, and chipotle peppers in adobo. Blend until smooth. Pour over chicken thighs in the slow cooker and add chopped tomatoes and oregano.
  5. Simmer low and slow 4 hours. Before serving, shred the chicken with a fork. Serve over rice or in tortillas. 
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us