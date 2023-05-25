Clammer's Stuffies Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 long standard sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed

1 long standard sleeve Saltine crackers, crushed

1 large white onion, chopped

1 lb bacon, cooked and chopped into ¼” strips plus drippings

8oz canned Pennsylvania Dutchman Mushrooms, stems and pieces plus juice

30-40 cherrystones, raw, shucked, and coarsely chopped (let the clam meat sit in the juice until ready to mix in but do not add the clam juice to the mixture. Discard or use a base for chowder or stew)

PREPARATION:

Preheat oven to 400*.

In a large bowl combine the Ritz, Saltines, white onion, bacon & drippings, mushrooms, and cherrystone meat. Stir together. The mixture should resemble the consistency of oatmeal cookie dough. It should hold together but not be soupy. Use a spoon to pack the mixture into a cherry stone half-shell and create a generous dome serving. Bake for about 20 minutes on a foil-lined baking sheet or until the top is golden brown. Serve hot or individually wrap in foil and freeze until you are ready to enjoy.

Watch below to see Anna prepare this recipe step-by-step!

Anna shares her family recipe for "stuffies" or better known as stuffed quahogs just in time for summer.