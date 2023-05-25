Clammer's Stuffies Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 long standard sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed
- 1 long standard sleeve Saltine crackers, crushed
- 1 large white onion, chopped
- 1 lb bacon, cooked and chopped into ¼” strips plus drippings
- 8oz canned Pennsylvania Dutchman Mushrooms, stems and pieces plus juice
- 30-40 cherrystones, raw, shucked, and coarsely chopped (let the clam meat sit in the juice until ready to mix in but do not add the clam juice to the mixture. Discard or use a base for chowder or stew)
PREPARATION:
Preheat oven to 400*.
- In a large bowl combine the Ritz, Saltines, white onion, bacon & drippings, mushrooms, and cherrystone meat. Stir together. The mixture should resemble the consistency of oatmeal cookie dough. It should hold together but not be soupy.
- Use a spoon to pack the mixture into a cherry stone half-shell and create a generous dome serving.
- Bake for about 20 minutes on a foil-lined baking sheet or until the top is golden brown.
- Serve hot or individually wrap in foil and freeze until you are ready to enjoy.