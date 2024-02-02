Cool & Spicy Chocolate Pudding Recipe

**Serves 4**
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz dark chocolate, melted
- 14 oz silken tofu
- 1/4 cup coconut milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp chili pepper
- 1/8 tsp nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp clove
- 1 tsp Date Lady Syrup (Honey, maple syrup or granulated sugar also work well)
For the toppings:
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
- Dark chocolate shavings, Pineberries and Strawberries
PREPARATION:
- Combine the melted chocolate, tofu, coconut milk, vanilla, cinnamon, chili peppers, nutmeg, clove and syrup in a food processor.
- Puree until smooth and portion into 4 individual small ramekins.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Top with shaved chocolate, pineberries and strawberries. Enjoy chilled.