Cool & Spicy Chocolate Pudding Recipe

**Serves 4**

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 oz dark chocolate, melted
  • 14 oz silken tofu
  • 1/4 cup coconut milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp chili pepper
  • 1/8 tsp nutmeg
  • 1/8 tsp clove
  • 1 tsp Date Lady Syrup (Honey, maple syrup or granulated sugar also work well)

For the toppings:

  1. Dark chocolate shavings, Pineberries and Strawberries

PREPARATION:

  1. Combine the melted chocolate, tofu, coconut milk, vanilla, cinnamon, chili peppers, nutmeg, clove and syrup in a food processor. 
  2. Puree until smooth and portion into 4 individual small ramekins. 
  3. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  4. Top with shaved chocolate, pineberries and strawberries. Enjoy chilled.

