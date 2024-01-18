Creamy Orzo and Cheese Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound orzo pasta
- 1 TBS + ½ tsp Kosher Salt
- 4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (about 2 cups), plus extra for serving
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 5 pieces
PREPARATION:
- Bring 2 ½ quarts water to boil in a large pot.
- Add orzo and 1 tablespoon salt and cook, stirring frequently, until al dente.
- Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain pasta and return it to pot.
- Add Parmigiano-Reggiano, butter, reserved cooking water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to pot.
- Set pot over low heat and, using a wooden spoon, stir rapidly to combine the cheese, butter and pasta water, about 1 minute.
- Remove pot from heat, cover, and let pasta sit for 1 minute.
- Toss pasta vigorously once more so sauce thoroughly coats pasta and any cheese clumps are emulsified into sauce, about 30 seconds.
- Season with salt to taste. Serve hot.
