Crispy Mustard Smothered Smashed Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1-2 LBS Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and cleaned.

¼ cup mustard, Dijon, Country style, or a combination are nice

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

3 TBS parmesan, finely ground

½ cup parmesan, finely grated

PREPARATION:

In a steamer basket over boiling water, steam Brussels sprouts until they are tender. Depending on the size, this will take 12-20 minutes. When they are cooked through, lay them out on a large baking sheet and let them cool, and let the steam evaporate so they are dry to the touch. Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 425*. In a medium bowl, whisk together the mustard and olive oil until smooth. Add garlic powder, oregano and ground parmesan. In a separate bowl, have ready the grated parmesan. Take a heavy glass jar and firmly smash down each Brussels Sprout until it is about ¼-½ “thick. Dredge and smother each individual smashed Brussels sprouts through the mustard mixture and then encrust in grated parmesan. Evenly arrange the dressed Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet. TIP: For optimal crispness, avoid using parchment paper or foil. It is direct contact with the baking sheet that achieves the best texture. Bake for 18-22 min, flipping half way through or until cheese has melted and crisped. Pull from oven and run a spatula under each Brussels sprout and allow to cool for 4 minutes before serving at optimal crispness.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna!

Anna's serving up a few new dishes inspired by St. Patrick's Day, sure to bring the luck of the Irish well beyond the holiday.