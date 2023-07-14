recipes

Crushed Croissant Peach Salad Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

**For 1 serving**

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 croissant, flattened ¼” thin with a rolling pin
  • 1 TBS butter
  • 2TBS honey, divided (Mike’s Hot Honey is delicious with a kick)
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 TBS EVOO
  • 2 tsp lemon juice, divided
  • 1 peach, diced
  • 1 fresh mozzarella ball
  • 2 slices prosciutto

PREPARATION:

  1. In a non-stick pan over medium heat, melt butter and honey. Add smashed croissant and sear for 3 minutes on each side until crisp, a little caramelized, and golden brown.
  2. Meanwhile, toss the fresh arugula with EVOO and 1 tsp lemon juice. 
  3. Prepare the diced peaches, tossing them with the remaining 1 tsp lemon and remaining 1 TBS hot honey.
  4. To serve, plate seared crushed croissant down on a plate.
  5. Top with arugula salad, tossed peaches, sliced prosciutto and mozzarella ball. 
  6. Finish with a final drizzle of honey, EVOO and sprinkle of salt.
  7. Enjoy!

