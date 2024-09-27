Food & Drink

Cucumber Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 large English Cucumber, peeled and slice into ¼” slices crosswise
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ⅓ cup creme fraiche
  • 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp red wine vinegar
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 2 TBS fresh chive snipped into ¼” lengths

PREPARATION:

  1. Place the peeled and sliced cucumber in a colander resting over a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then firmly squeeze the cucumber in batches, eliminating as much water as possible. Place in a mixing bowl.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together creme fraiche, extra virgin olive oil, and red wine vinegar. Taste and season with salt and pepper. 
  3. Mix creme fraiche dressing over cucumbers and finish with freshly snipped chives.
