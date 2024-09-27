Cucumber Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 large English Cucumber, peeled and slice into ¼” slices crosswise
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ⅓ cup creme fraiche
- 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp red wine vinegar
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 2 TBS fresh chive snipped into ¼” lengths
PREPARATION:
- Place the peeled and sliced cucumber in a colander resting over a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then firmly squeeze the cucumber in batches, eliminating as much water as possible. Place in a mixing bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together creme fraiche, extra virgin olive oil, and red wine vinegar. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
- Mix creme fraiche dressing over cucumbers and finish with freshly snipped chives.
