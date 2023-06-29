Dill Shrimp Rolls Recipe

Anna believes the summertime is all about firing up the grill and entertaining outdoors. So, this week, she teams up with Wonder Bread and shows you some great ideas to elevate your next cookout. She cools things off with her dill shrimp roll. It's a great make-ahead meal and the only grilling you need is a perfectly buttered bun.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs small shrimp, 70-90 count
- 2 TBS EVOO
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- ¼ tsp red pepper
- 2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning, divided
- 2 lemons, divided
- 3 bay leaves
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup red onion, finely minced
- ¼ cup celery, minced
- ¼ tsp cracked pepper
- 3 TBS fresh dill, minced
PREPARATION:
- In a medium pot over medium-high heat, add EVOO and garlic. Infuse for 30 seconds then add red pepper, 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning, and ½ lemon, sliced. Add shrimp and toss vigorously for 60 seconds to evenly coat with delicious color. Add 6 cups of water and boil for 5 minutes. Drain and cool. Remove bay, garlic and lemon.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the dressing by combining the mayonnaise, red onion, celery, cracked pepper, fresh dill, zest and juice of one lemon and 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning.
- Taste and adjust flavor with lemon and salt to your preference.
- In a large bowl add shrimp and toss with dressing.
- Stuff dill shrimp salad into buttered and grilled New England split top buns.