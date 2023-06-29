Dill Shrimp Rolls Recipe

Anna believes the summertime is all about firing up the grill and entertaining outdoors. So, this week, she teams up with Wonder Bread and shows you some great ideas to elevate your next cookout. She cools things off with her dill shrimp roll. It's a great make-ahead meal and the only grilling you need is a perfectly buttered bun.

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs small shrimp, 70-90 count

2 TBS EVOO

2 cloves garlic, smashed

¼ tsp red pepper

2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning, divided

2 lemons, divided

3 bay leaves

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup red onion, finely minced

¼ cup celery, minced

¼ tsp cracked pepper

3 TBS fresh dill, minced

PREPARATION: