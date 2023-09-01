INGREDIENTS:
Dark green parts only
- Fresh tarragon
- Dill, or parsley
- Make the love ¼ cup (60 mL) fresh lovage Butter ahead of time.
- leaves
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) cold.
PREPARATION:
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
- Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Fill a large bowl 1 cup (250 mL) butter, at room with the coldest water your taps can muster.
- Remove the pot of boiling water from the heat. Working quickly and using a spoon or tongs, plunge the lovage leaves into the just-simmering water, swirling as they immediately brighten and wilt, just 10 seconds or so. Drain through a mesh strainer or colander without pressing. Quickly transfer the leaves to the cold water, swirling and cooling, 30 seconds more. Drain again without pressing. Transfer the wet leaves to a blender. Add the 2 tablespoons (30 mL) cold water.
- Purée, scraping down the sides once or twice, until bright green and thoroughly smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and refrigerate, uncovered, until cool.
- Add the butter to the blender or a food processor. Purée the butter, scraping down the sides once or twice, until smooth. Add the chilled lovage purée and continue processing until smooth. Store in a resealable container in the fridge for up to 1 month.