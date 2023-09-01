recipes

Ember-Roasted Oysters Lovage Butter Recipe

Courtesy: Chef Michael Smith, Inn at Bay Fortune

INGREDIENTS:

Dark green parts only

  • Fresh tarragon
  • Dill, or parsley
  • Make the love ¼ cup (60 mL) fresh lovage Butter ahead of time.
  • leaves
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) cold.

PREPARATION:

  1. Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Fill a large bowl 1 cup (250 mL) butter, at room with the coldest water your taps can muster.
  2. Remove the pot of boiling water from the heat. Working quickly and using a spoon or tongs, plunge the lovage leaves into the just-simmering water, swirling as they immediately brighten and wilt, just 10 seconds or so. Drain through a mesh strainer or colander without pressing. Quickly transfer the leaves to the cold water, swirling and cooling, 30 seconds more. Drain again without pressing. Transfer the wet leaves to a blender. Add the 2 tablespoons (30 mL) cold water.
  3. Purée, scraping down the sides once or twice, until bright green and thoroughly smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and refrigerate, uncovered, until cool.
  4. Add the butter to the blender or a food processor. Purée the butter, scraping down the sides once or twice, until smooth. Add the chilled lovage purée and continue processing until smooth. Store in a resealable container in the fridge for up to 1 month.

