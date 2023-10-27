French Toast Casserole Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Dash salt

1 tsp ground nutmeg, divided

1 tsp ground cinnamon, divided

1 T vanilla extract

2 T sugar

8 large eggs

3 cups half & half

1 loaf (13 to 16 oz) bread (see note)

2 sticks room temperature butter, plus more for the pan

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

2 T light corn syrup or golden syrup

1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

3 T water

2 T bourbon

PREPARATION:

For the French Toast: Cut bread into 1 ½” cubes. Arrange in a generously buttered 9X13 casserole. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, half and half, sugar, vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and salt and whisk until blended but not too bubbly. Pour mixture over the bread cubes, making sure all are covered evenly with the milk-egg mixture. Ensure bread is completely covered. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight (see note below) or up to 3 days in advance.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prepare topping: Combine butter, brown sugar, pecans, syrup, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg in a medium bowl and blend well. Sprinkle over bread before baking.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 °F. Spread Praline Topping evenly over the bread and bake for 45 minutes, until puffed and lightly golden. Serve with Cranberry Syrup (below).

This can also be made up to a couple weeks in advance and frozen. If making in advance, follow instructions above and bake until lightly golden. Allow to fully cool before covering and freezing. Remove from the freezer the night before serving and allow to thaw in the refrigerator. Reheat in the oven, serve with Cranberry Syrup, and enjoy!

For the Cranberry Syrup:

PREPARATION:

Combine cranberry sauce, water and bourbon in a small saucepan and place over medium heat.

Stir until warm and thinned out like syrup. Note: If making more than 1 day ahead, use a sturdier bread like French bread or sourdough.

Otherwise, brioche or challah are good alternatives as well. To freeze, prepare according to directions and bake, omitting the syrup. Defrost in the refrigerator 1 day ahead and reheat, covered in a 275°F oven for 45 minutes.

Top with warm syrup before serving.