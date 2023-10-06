recipes

Fridge Clean-out Pasta Recipe

Recipe by Jenny Devivo

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 box pasta, cooked according to package directions 
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Tbsp garlic, minced 
  • 3 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
  • 3-4 cups assorted vegetables, diced/chopped to the same size (Examples: onions, mixed peppers, mushrooms, kale, spinach…)
  • 1 cup leftover chicken, steak pork (optional
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese

PREPARATION:

  1. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Heat oil over medium heat in a large skillet.
  2. Add the veggies and sauté ’til softened (5 minutes).
  3. Add chicken and stir to combine and warm.
  4. Drain pasta and place in a large bowl. Add the vegetables mixture and toss to combine.
  5. Stir in fresh basil, sprinkle with parmesan and serve.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us