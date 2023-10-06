Fridge Clean-out Pasta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box pasta, cooked according to package directions
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Tbsp garlic, minced
- 3 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
- 3-4 cups assorted vegetables, diced/chopped to the same size (Examples: onions, mixed peppers, mushrooms, kale, spinach…)
- 1 cup leftover chicken, steak pork (optional
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese
PREPARATION:
- Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Heat oil over medium heat in a large skillet.
- Add the veggies and sauté ’til softened (5 minutes).
- Add chicken and stir to combine and warm.
- Drain pasta and place in a large bowl. Add the vegetables mixture and toss to combine.
- Stir in fresh basil, sprinkle with parmesan and serve.
