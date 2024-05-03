Grilled Asparagus Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 bunch asparagus

2 TBS avocado oil

1 head fennel, fronds removed, halved and cored and finely slice crosswise

½ cup fresh dill, chopped

1/3 cup Castelvetrano olives, torn into thirds

For the Vinaigrette:

Juice from 1 lemon, about ¼ cup

1/3 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp honey

1 TBS nutritional yeast

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tsp Rice Vinegar

Salt and pepper

PREPARATION:

Preheat your grill. Trim the bottom 2” off of the asparagus and toss with avocado oil. Grill over high direct heat for 2-3 minutes, just until grill marks can be seen. Cool for 10 minutes then chop into 2” pieces. In a mixing bowl, toss together the chopped asparagus, sliced fennel, dill, torn olives and vinaigrette to taste. Serve chilled or at room temperature

1. Combine all ingredients in a sealable jar. Whisk or shake vigorously for 20 seconds to emulsify. Taste for salt, pepper and vinegar. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week, until ready to serve.