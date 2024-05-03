recipes

Grilled Asparagus Salad Recipe

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 bunch asparagus
  • 2 TBS avocado oil
  • 1 head fennel, fronds removed, halved and cored and finely slice crosswise
  • ½ cup fresh dill, chopped
  • 1/3 cup Castelvetrano olives, torn into thirds

For the Vinaigrette:

  • Juice from 1 lemon, about ¼ cup
  • 1/3 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp honey
  • 1 TBS nutritional yeast
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tsp Rice Vinegar
  • Salt and pepper
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat your grill. 
  2. Trim the bottom 2” off of the asparagus and toss with avocado oil. Grill over high direct heat for 2-3 minutes, just until grill marks can be seen.
  3. Cool for 10 minutes then chop into 2” pieces. 
  4. In a mixing bowl, toss together the chopped asparagus, sliced fennel, dill, torn olives and vinaigrette to taste.
  5. Serve chilled or at room temperature

For the Vinaigrette:

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

John Tomase 4 mins ago

A reminder for Bruins: Losing heartbreaking Game 7s is what Leafs do

lowell 21 mins ago

Husband shot wife and daughter, then turned gun on himself in Lowell murder-suicide, authorities say

1. Combine all ingredients in a sealable jar. Whisk or shake vigorously for 20 seconds to emulsify. Taste for salt, pepper and vinegar. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week, until ready to serve.

This article tagged under:

recipes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us