Grilled Fish Collar and Chermoula Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 collars from large fish such as striped bass
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ tsp urfa pepper
- ¼ tsp Aleppo pepper
- ¼ tsp sumac
- ⅛ tsp coriander (toasted corse ground)
- ⅛ tsp cumin (toasted coarser ground)
- ⅛ fennel seed (toasted coarser ground)
- 2 lemons
- Salt to taste
- Maldon salt to finish
PREPARATION:
- Cut the lemons in half crosswise brush with oil and grill.
- Drizzle oil over collars and season with salt and spices
- Arrange the collar's skin side up in one layer so they don't touch. Grill over high heat with the grill cover open until charred a little, about 5 minutes or so. Turn and do the same to the other side.
- Finish with Maldon salt
- Serve warm with grilled lemon
For the Chermoula:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup fresh parsley, ends trimmed
- 1 cup fresh cilantro, ends trimmed
- 1 to 2 cloves garlic
- ½ inch ginger (peeled and smashed)
- ½ cumin (toasted and coarse ground)
- 1 tsp coriander (toasted and coarse ground)
- 1 tsp aleppo
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- Salt
- 1 lemon zest
- ¾ cup olive oil
PREPARATION:
- In a blender, add the herbs, garlic and ginger plus until finely chopped.
- Start the blender while it is running, add the spices, lemon zest and drizzle the olive oil from the top opener. Don't over-process it, it should have a little texture to it at the end.
- Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking.