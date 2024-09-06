Food & Drink

Grilled Fish Collar and Chermoula Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 collars from large fish such as striped bass
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • ¼ tsp urfa pepper 
  • ¼ tsp Aleppo pepper 
  • ¼ tsp sumac 
  • ⅛ tsp coriander (toasted corse ground) 
  • ⅛ tsp cumin (toasted coarser ground) 
  • ⅛ fennel seed (toasted coarser ground) 
  • 2 lemons
  • Salt to taste
  • Maldon salt to finish 

PREPARATION:

  1. Cut the lemons in half crosswise brush with oil and grill.
  2. Drizzle oil over collars and season with salt and spices 
  3. Arrange the collar's skin side up in one layer so they don't touch. Grill over high heat with the grill cover open until charred a little, about 5 minutes or so. Turn and do the same to the other side. 
  4. Finish with Maldon salt 
  5. Serve warm with grilled lemon
For the Chermoula:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup fresh parsley, ends trimmed
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro, ends trimmed
  • 1 to 2 cloves garlic
  • ½ inch ginger (peeled and smashed)
  • ½ cumin (toasted and coarse ground)
  • 1 tsp coriander (toasted and coarse ground)
  • 1 tsp aleppo 
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • Salt
  • 1 lemon zest
  • ¾ cup olive oil

PREPARATION:

  1. In a blender, add the herbs, garlic and ginger plus until finely chopped. 
  2. Start the blender while it is running, add the spices, lemon zest and drizzle the olive oil from the top opener. Don't over-process it, it should have a little texture to it at the end.
  3. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking.

