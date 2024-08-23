Food & Drink

Grilled Halibut with Curry Peaches

For the Halibut

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb Halibut Steak
  • 1 tbsp avocado oil
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp coriander
  • ¼ tsp cracked pepper

PREPARATION:

  1. Generously drizzle halibut steak with avocado oil. 
  2. Season generously with salt, coriander and pepper.
  3. Grill over medium/ medium high 5-7 minutes each side until the internal temperature reaches 140*.
  4. Serve with Curry Peaches

For the Curry Peaches

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 lbs stone fruit, sliced into wedges
  • ¼ cup basil, torn
  • ⅓ cup +/- dressing, see below

PREPARATION:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, gently toss the sliced peaches with basil and dressing. 
  2. Chill until ready to serve.

For the vinaigrette:

  • 1 tsp Cumin
  • 1 tsp Coriander
  • 1 tsp Chili Pepper
  • 1 tsp Turmeric
  • ½ tsp Cardamom
  • Lemon peel and juice
  • ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 scallion thinly sliced
  • 1 jalapeno, deseeded and minced
  • Salt and pepper
  • ½ tsp honey

PREPARATION:

  1. In a dry pan, toast cumin, coriander, chili pepper, turmeric, cardamom and lemon peel over medium heat for 2-3 minutes until aromatic.
  2. Place toasted spices in a jar and add lemon peel, extra virgin olive oil, scallion, jalapeno, salt and pepper and honey. Tightly screw down the lid and shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until a creamy emulsified color. Taste and adjust for salt and lemon. Refrigerate until ready to use.

