Grilled Pound Cake with Roasted Berries in Wine a la Mode

INGREDIENTS:

1 Vanilla Pound Cake

4 TBS good butter, room temperature

¼ cup +/- granulated sugar

For the roasted berries in wine

4 cups of your favorite berries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and/or blueberries are all nice fresh is best

¼ cup granulated sugar

Zest from ½ lemon

1 sprig of fresh thyme

½ cup red wine like Chianti or Pinot Noir

PREPARATION: