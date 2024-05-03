Grilled Pound Cake with Roasted Berries in Wine a la Mode

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Vanilla Pound Cake
- 4 TBS good butter, room temperature
- ¼ cup +/- granulated sugar
For the roasted berries in wine
- 4 cups of your favorite berries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and/or blueberries are all nice fresh is best
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- Zest from ½ lemon
- 1 sprig of fresh thyme
- ½ cup red wine like Chianti or Pinot Noir
PREPARATION:
- Preheat your grill on high.
- Slice The Fresh Market pound cake into 1 ¼” slices. Smother both sides generously in butter and heavily sprinkle with granulated sugar.
- Drop the heat to low on your grill and gently place the butter and sugared pound cake directly on the cooking grids. Sear 2-3 minutes until color forms. Flip and sear on the second side 2-3 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a grill safe pan, combine the berries, sugar, lemon zest, fresh thyme and wine. Place over direct heat on the grill and roast for 10-15 minutes until berries have released their juice, broken down slightly and reduced slightly into a syrupy thickness. Lower the heat if necessary, so as not to burn the berries. Raise the heat if necessary so the mixture bubbles gently and can reduce.
- Discard thyme sprig and transfer sauce to a serving pitcher or bowl.
- To serve, plate the grilled pound cake, followed by a scoop of ice cream (like Graeter’s Vanilla Bean) and top with the roasted berries in wine sauce.