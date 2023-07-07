recipes

Grilled Watermelon Halloumi Skewers, Hot Honey Drizzle Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 x 1 ½” cubes Watermelon 1 TBS vanilla extract
  • 1 LB halloumi sliced into 1 ½”x 1 ½”x ¾” blocks
  • Fresh mint leaves 
  • ½ cup honey
  • 1 TBS apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flake
  • 1 segmented grapefruit, segments and juice 
  • Fresh mint and chopped pistachios make a beautiful garnish
  • EVOO
  • Salt
  • ¼ cup pistachio, crushed

PREPARATION:

  1. Skewer Watermelon and Halloumi, alternating and placing a mint leaf between each layer.
  2. Preheat the grill on high for 20 minutes.
  3. Drizzle skewers with EVOO and a pinch of Kosher salt.
  4. Grill over direct flame, about 3 to 4 minutes per side until gorgeous grill marks are visible.
  5. Prepare the hot honey-soaked grapefruit by combining honey, apple cider vinegar, red pepper flakes and segmented grapefruit and juice in a small pot and warm over indirect heat. Warm to infuse flavors for 5 -10 minutes, careful not to bring to a boil.
  6. To serve, serve skewers on a board and spoon loads of hot honey-soaked grapefruit. Garnish with mint and pistachio. 
