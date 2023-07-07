Grilled Watermelon Halloumi Skewers, Hot Honey Drizzle Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 16 x 1 ½” cubes Watermelon 1 TBS vanilla extract
- 1 LB halloumi sliced into 1 ½”x 1 ½”x ¾” blocks
- Fresh mint leaves
- ½ cup honey
- 1 TBS apple cider vinegar
- ¼ tsp red pepper flake
- 1 segmented grapefruit, segments and juice
- Fresh mint and chopped pistachios make a beautiful garnish
- EVOO
- Salt
- ¼ cup pistachio, crushed
PREPARATION:
- Skewer Watermelon and Halloumi, alternating and placing a mint leaf between each layer.
- Preheat the grill on high for 20 minutes.
- Drizzle skewers with EVOO and a pinch of Kosher salt.
- Grill over direct flame, about 3 to 4 minutes per side until gorgeous grill marks are visible.
- Prepare the hot honey-soaked grapefruit by combining honey, apple cider vinegar, red pepper flakes and segmented grapefruit and juice in a small pot and warm over indirect heat. Warm to infuse flavors for 5 -10 minutes, careful not to bring to a boil.
- To serve, serve skewers on a board and spoon loads of hot honey-soaked grapefruit. Garnish with mint and pistachio.
