recipes

Hanger Steak with Salsa Verde

Recipe Courtesy chef Karen Akunowicz

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

For the Hanger Steak

  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 pounds hanger steak
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Salsa Verde

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

  • ¼ cup panko bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • Leaves from 1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tablespoons colatura or fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • ½ cup olive oil

PREPARATION:

  1. Combine the rosemary, thyme, oil, Dijon, and vinegar in a small bowl; this is your marinade. Spread the mixture all over the steak.
  2. Cover and refrigerate on a platter for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  3. In a small bowl, soak the panko in the vinegar for 5 minutes.
  4. Combine the parsley, capers, garlic, colatura, water, and panko mixture in a food processor and process to a rough paste.
  5. With the machine on, slowly pour in the oil.
  6. Assemble the steak. Light a grill and set to medium. Remove the hanger steaks from the marinade (discard the marinade) and season the meat with salt and pepper.
  7. Grill over high heat for about 4 minutes. Turn the steak and grill for 4 additional minutes, or until browned outside and medium rare within.
  8. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 3 minutes. Slice the steak thinly against the grain and transfer to a serving platter.
  9. Top with the salsa Verde and enjoy.

Note: Take your time grilling this steak and let it rest for 5 to 8 minutes when you pull it off the grill. Flash it quickly again if you need a bit more heat—however, warm is just fine for steak; it doesn’t need to be rip-roaring hot.

This article tagged under:

recipes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us