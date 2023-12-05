Hanger Steak with Salsa Verde

INGREDIENTS:
For the Hanger Steak
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- 2 pounds hanger steak
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the Salsa Verde
- ¼ cup panko bread crumbs
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- Leaves from 1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons colatura or fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons water
- ½ cup olive oil
PREPARATION:
- Combine the rosemary, thyme, oil, Dijon, and vinegar in a small bowl; this is your marinade. Spread the mixture all over the steak.
- Cover and refrigerate on a platter for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- In a small bowl, soak the panko in the vinegar for 5 minutes.
- Combine the parsley, capers, garlic, colatura, water, and panko mixture in a food processor and process to a rough paste.
- With the machine on, slowly pour in the oil.
- Assemble the steak. Light a grill and set to medium. Remove the hanger steaks from the marinade (discard the marinade) and season the meat with salt and pepper.
- Grill over high heat for about 4 minutes. Turn the steak and grill for 4 additional minutes, or until browned outside and medium rare within.
- Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 3 minutes. Slice the steak thinly against the grain and transfer to a serving platter.
- Top with the salsa Verde and enjoy.
Note: Take your time grilling this steak and let it rest for 5 to 8 minutes when you pull it off the grill. Flash it quickly again if you need a bit more heat—however, warm is just fine for steak; it doesn’t need to be rip-roaring hot.