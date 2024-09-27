Homemade ‘Ice Cream' Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup Greek Yogurt
- 3 cups frozen fruit (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and/or peaches are all nice- use what you have)
- ¼ cup Cassis syrup or Honey
PREPARATION:
- Combine all ingredients in a high powered blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.
