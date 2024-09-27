Food & Drink

Homemade ‘Ice Cream' Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup Greek Yogurt
  • 3 cups frozen fruit (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and/or peaches are all nice- use what you have)
  • ¼ cup Cassis syrup or Honey

PREPARATION:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a high powered blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.
