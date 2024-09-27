Food & Drink

Hot Goat Toast Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 slice good quality bread
  • 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
  • 2x ½” medallions of goat cheese
  • 2 tsp Herbs de Provence

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350*.
  2. Drizzle olive oil on bread and top with goat cheese and Herbs to Provence. 
  3. Place on a baking sheet sheet and bake for 7 minutes or until bread has lightly toasted and goat cheese is warm.
  4. Slice in half and serve warm.
