Hot Goat Toast Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 slice good quality bread
- 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- 2x ½” medallions of goat cheese
- 2 tsp Herbs de Provence
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 350*.
- Drizzle olive oil on bread and top with goat cheese and Herbs to Provence.
- Place on a baking sheet sheet and bake for 7 minutes or until bread has lightly toasted and goat cheese is warm.
- Slice in half and serve warm.
