Food & Drink

Latin-Inspired Meatball Recipe

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 lbs ground beef
  • ½ cup tortilla chips, crushed
  • ⅓ cup whole milk
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • ⅓ cup feta or cotija cheese, crumbled
  • Zest from 1 lime
  • 2 eggs, whisked
  • ½ cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp ground pepper

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

PREPARATION:

  1. In a small bowl, combine the milk and crushed tortilla chips and let them sit for 10 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, saute the onion and garlic in olive oil over medium low heat until tender and translucent.
  3. In a large mixing bowl, gently mix together ground beef with sauteed onion and garlic, crushed tortillas and milk, crumbled cheese, lime zest, whisked eggs, cilantro, smoked paprika, cumin, salt and pepper.
  4. Form into 2” round balls.
  5. Bake, sear or air fry until cooked through. Freeze for later enjoyment or simmer in your favorite enchilada or red sauce for 20-30 minutes and serve over rice.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us