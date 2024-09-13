Latin-Inspired Meatball Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs ground beef
- ½ cup tortilla chips, crushed
- ⅓ cup whole milk
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ⅓ cup feta or cotija cheese, crumbled
- Zest from 1 lime
- 2 eggs, whisked
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp ground pepper
PREPARATION:
- In a small bowl, combine the milk and crushed tortilla chips and let them sit for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, saute the onion and garlic in olive oil over medium low heat until tender and translucent.
- In a large mixing bowl, gently mix together ground beef with sauteed onion and garlic, crushed tortillas and milk, crumbled cheese, lime zest, whisked eggs, cilantro, smoked paprika, cumin, salt and pepper.
- Form into 2” round balls.
- Bake, sear or air fry until cooked through. Freeze for later enjoyment or simmer in your favorite enchilada or red sauce for 20-30 minutes and serve over rice.
