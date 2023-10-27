recipes

Leftover Turkey Pie Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • Leftovers: Stuffing, turkey, vegetables, gravy, potatoes 
  • Extra stuff: butter, cream, shredded cheese (optional), french-fried onions (optional) 

PREPARATION:

  1. Mix about 2 cups of leftover stuffing with 3-4 tablespoons gravy to moisten. Press into the bottom and sides of the buttered pie plate to make a crust. Fill the crust with 2 cups turkey, 1 cup vegetables, and 1/2 cup optional cheese.
  2. Pour 1/2 cup gravy on top. In a small bowl, mix 2 cups mashed potatoes with 1/4 cup half-and-half or cream. Top pie with potato mixture. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and drizzle over mashed potatoes (optional).
  3. Sprinkle optional french-fried onions on top. Cover with foil and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. When you’re ready to bake, preheat your oven to 350°F.
  4. Bake until heated through and lightly browned, 30-35 minutes.
