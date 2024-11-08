New England Apple Glögg Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 6 cups apple cider
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 orange, peeled then sliced
- 1 TBS fennel seeds
- 12 cardamom pods
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1 bay leaf
- Apple slices, cinnamon sticks, sliced almonds and raising for garnish
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
PREPARATION:
- In a large, dry pot, gently toast fennel seeds, cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks and bay leaf for 1-2 minutes over medium high heat until you can smell the aroma of the spice oils.
- Add the apple cider, honey, orange peel and orange slices and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce the heat to low and keep warm until ready to serve.
- Serve in small glasses with a spoonful of sliced almonds and raisins and garnished with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Chef’s Tip: For an extra splash of festive cheer, add a splash of rum, aquavit or bourbon