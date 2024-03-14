No Bake ‘Beach' Bars Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup dates, pitted and finely chopped
- ¼ cup agave syrup, warmed
- ¼ cup almond butter, warmed
- ¾ cup pistachios, roasted and salted
- 1 ½ cups old fashioned oats
- ⅓ cup chocolate chips
- Maldon Salt for garnish
PREPARATION:
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, using a wooden spoon or clean hands to evenly combine.
- Pour out onto a small parchment lined baking sheet. Cover with a second piece of parchment paper and press down firmly and form into a large rectangle about 1” thick.
- Place in the freezer for 1 hour. Slice into small bars, top with Maldon salt and keep chilled until ready to snack!
