Pasta with Yellow Tomato Sauce & Snap Peas

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 dried pasta
- 2 cups batch of yellow tomato sauce
- 1 cod or hake
- 2T Calabrian chili diced up
- 2 cups English peas
- Thai basil leaves
- 1 lime
PREPARATION:
- Cook the diced fish in the tomato sauce
- Add cooked pasta
- Finish with English peas, lime juice, and Calabrian chili
- Top with basil leaves
Yellow Tomato Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 head of fennel diced
- 12 cloves of garlic sliced
- 1 onion diced
- 2 yellow bell peppers seeded and diced
- 1 cup of EVOO
- 2 can of yellow tomato
PREPARATION:
- Cook fennel/ onion/ garlic/ yellow pepper in EVVO till tender
- Add the can of yellow tomato, bring to a boil
- Blend in food processor till smooth