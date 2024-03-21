recipes

Pasta with Yellow Tomato Sauce & Snap Peas

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 dried pasta 
  • 2 cups batch of yellow tomato sauce 
  • 1 cod or hake 
  • 2T Calabrian chili diced up 
  • 2 cups English peas 
  • Thai basil leaves 
  • 1 lime 

PREPARATION: 

  1. Cook the diced fish in the tomato sauce 
  2. Add cooked pasta 
  3. Finish with English peas, lime juice, and Calabrian chili
  4. Top with basil leaves 
Yellow Tomato Sauce 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 head of fennel diced
  • 12 cloves of garlic sliced
  • 1 onion diced 
  • 2 yellow bell peppers seeded and diced 
  • 1 cup of EVOO 
  • 2 can of yellow tomato 

PREPARATION:

  1. Cook fennel/ onion/ garlic/ yellow pepper in EVVO till tender 
  2. Add the can of yellow tomato, bring to a boil 
  3. Blend in food processor till smooth

