Pineapple Mango Salsa

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 each Pineapple, small diced
  • 2 each Shallots, small dice
  • ¼ cup Cider Vinegar
  • 4 Tbsp  Sugar
  • 1 ½ Tbsp Salt
  • 1 Tbl Pepper
  • 2 Ripe Mango small dice
  • 2 each  each Jalapeno, small dice
  • Red bell pepper, small dice
  • ¼ cup Cilantro, fine cut

PREPARATION:

  1. In a mixing bowl place all of the ingredients.
  2. Stir the mixture to incorporate.
  3. Remove from the bowl and place in storage containers.
  4. Cover, rotate, & refrigerate.
