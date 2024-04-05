Pineapple Mango Salsa

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 each Pineapple, small diced
- 2 each Shallots, small dice
- ¼ cup Cider Vinegar
- 4 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 ½ Tbsp Salt
- 1 Tbl Pepper
- 2 Ripe Mango small dice
- 2 each each Jalapeno, small dice
- Red bell pepper, small dice
- ¼ cup Cilantro, fine cut
PREPARATION:
- In a mixing bowl place all of the ingredients.
- Stir the mixture to incorporate.
- Remove from the bowl and place in storage containers.
- Cover, rotate, & refrigerate.
