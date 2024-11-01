Food & Drink

Pizza Topping Inspiration & Sauce Recipes

Pizza Topping Inspiration:

  • Garlic infused EVOO
  • Ricotta
  • Hot Honey 
  • Radicchio
  • Pecorino
  • Walnuts 
  • Garlic Oil 
  • Fig Jam
  • Sliced Pear
  • Prosciutto 
  • Blue Cheese
  • Bagna Cauda
  • Sausage
  • Mozzarella
  • Radiccio 

For the Bagna Cauda:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 heads of garlic, minced
  • ½ cup EVOO
  • 1 tin anchovy
  • 8 TBS sweet cream butter

PREPARATION:

  1. In a small pot on medium low heat, infuse the minced garlic with EVOO for 20 minutes.  The oil should be warm but not rapidly boiling.  You want to gently convince the garlic to release flavor and infuse the oil but you do not want to fry and brown the garlic.
  2. Add the anchovy and cook over low heat for an additional 10 minutes.  
  3. Add the butter and let it gently melt into the mixture for 5 minutes.  
  4. Serve as a base sauce for your favorite pizza, as a pasta sauce or a dip for crusty bread or veggies. 
  5. Store in an air tight container in the refrigerator and gently reheat to enjoy. 

For the Red Sauce:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 TBS EVOO
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 2-3 large sprigs basil
  • 1 28 oz can whole San Marzano tomatoes 
  • ¼ tsp red pepper 
  • Kosher Salt

PREPARATION:

  1. In a medium pan over medium high heat, heat EVOO.  
  2. Add smashed garlic and basil sprigs. Infuse for 3-4 minutes.  
  3. Add tomatoes. Lower heat to medium low and simmer for 30 minutes.  The tomatoes will begin to break down. Use the back of a wooden spoon to break them further. 
  4. Taste and season with salt and red pepper.

