Protein Packed Banana Pancakes/Waffles Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups quick cook rolled oats
- 2 bananas (blueberries, grated apple & cooked sweet potato work too!)
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- 8 egg whites
- 1/3 cup whole milk (or milk of choice)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
PREPARATION:
- Add everything to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Spray a skillet/griddle/waffle maker at medium high heat with cooking spray.
- Add the batter and cook until bubbles begin to burst and edges firm up.
- Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Repeat until all pancakes are cooked.
