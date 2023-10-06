recipes

Protein Packed Banana Pancakes/Waffles Recipe

Recipe by Jenny Devivo

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups quick cook rolled oats
  • 2 bananas (blueberries, grated apple & cooked sweet potato work too!)
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 8 egg whites
  • 1/3 cup whole milk (or milk of choice)
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

PREPARATION:

  1. Add everything to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Spray a skillet/griddle/waffle maker at medium high heat with cooking spray.
  3. Add the batter and cook until bubbles begin to burst and edges firm up.
  4. Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes.
  5. Repeat until all pancakes are cooked.
