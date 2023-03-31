Ricotta Gnocchi With Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Pesto, Lemon & Pecorino Romano Recipe

**Makes 20-22 Pieces**
INGREDIENTS:
Ricotta Gnocchi
- Shiitake Mushrooms
- Butter
- Truffle Oil
- Meyer Lemon Zest & Juice
- Pecorino Romano
- Making the Gnocchi:
- 500g AP Flour + 150-200g ( to knead in )
- 5# Fresh Ricotta
- 6 Whole Eggs
- 15g Salt
- 25g White Truffle Oil
PREPARATION:
1. In a large bowl, make a well with the ricotta mixture
2. Add eggs, salt & truffle oil to the bowl and thoroughly mix ingredients together
with a spoon
3. Sprinkle the 500g flour evenly around the ricotta mixture, and gently fold just
until the dough comes together, being careful not to over-mix.
4. Dump the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead in the remaining
flour until it forms a lightly packed dough ball.
5. Let dough rest for 30min.
6. Take a bench scraper and cut off a medium size piece of dough and begin to
lightly roll it out away from you and then back towards you using just your
fingers and slowly rolling outwards as you go to start forming a long ½ rope.
7. Take the bench scraper and cut the desired size of gnocchi ( 1/2in-1in )
8. Once the gnocchi is cut, place them on a semolina-lined sheet tray and
Refrigerate for 1hr.
9. Gnocchi can be made ahead and frozen.
INGREDIENTS:
Pesto
- 200g Mint Leaves
- 300g Basil Leaves
- 100g Parsley Leaves
- 30g Garlic
- 400g Olive Oil
- 100g Ricotta Salata
PREPARATION:
1. Clean herb leaves off all the stems and set them aside.
2. Place garlic & olive oil into the robot coupe ( blender ) and add herbs in small
batches till fully pureed.
3. Finish with ricotta salata in the robot coupe ( blender )
Overall Dish Preparation:
1. Clean the mushrooms and remove the stems. Set stems aside to use for
mushroom stock.
2. Cut mushrooms into quarters.
3. In a sauté pan place 1 Tbl of butter, and slowly cook until milk solids begin to
brown, add shitakes and cook until tender, and finish with 1 tsp truffle oil.
4. Add 2 Tbsp Pesto to the pan and a splash of lemon juice.
5. Drop gnocchi into pasta water, once the gnocchi begins to float to the top, remove
and into the pan with the pesto and shitakes.
6. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 min to emulsify the sauce, then place into a bowl.
7. Finish with fresh grated Pecorino Romano & Meyer lemon zest.