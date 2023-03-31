Ricotta Gnocchi With Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Pesto, Lemon & Pecorino Romano Recipe

**Makes 20-22 Pieces**

INGREDIENTS:

Ricotta Gnocchi

Shiitake Mushrooms

Butter

Truffle Oil

Meyer Lemon Zest & Juice

Pecorino Romano

Making the Gnocchi:

500g AP Flour + 150-200g ( to knead in )

5# Fresh Ricotta

6 Whole Eggs

15g Salt

25g White Truffle Oil

PREPARATION:

1. In a large bowl, make a well with the ricotta mixture

2. Add eggs, salt & truffle oil to the bowl and thoroughly mix ingredients together

with a spoon

3. Sprinkle the 500g flour evenly around the ricotta mixture, and gently fold just

until the dough comes together, being careful not to over-mix.

4. Dump the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead in the remaining

flour until it forms a lightly packed dough ball.

5. Let dough rest for 30min.

6. Take a bench scraper and cut off a medium size piece of dough and begin to

lightly roll it out away from you and then back towards you using just your

fingers and slowly rolling outwards as you go to start forming a long ½ rope.

7. Take the bench scraper and cut the desired size of gnocchi ( 1/2in-1in )

8. Once the gnocchi is cut, place them on a semolina-lined sheet tray and

Refrigerate for 1hr.

9. Gnocchi can be made ahead and frozen.

INGREDIENTS:

Pesto

200g Mint Leaves

300g Basil Leaves

100g Parsley Leaves

30g Garlic

400g Olive Oil

100g Ricotta Salata

PREPARATION:

1. Clean herb leaves off all the stems and set them aside.

2. Place garlic & olive oil into the robot coupe ( blender ) and add herbs in small

batches till fully pureed.

3. Finish with ricotta salata in the robot coupe ( blender )

Overall Dish Preparation:

1. Clean the mushrooms and remove the stems. Set stems aside to use for

mushroom stock.

2. Cut mushrooms into quarters.

3. In a sauté pan place 1 Tbl of butter, and slowly cook until milk solids begin to

brown, add shitakes and cook until tender, and finish with 1 tsp truffle oil.

4. Add 2 Tbsp Pesto to the pan and a splash of lemon juice.

5. Drop gnocchi into pasta water, once the gnocchi begins to float to the top, remove

and into the pan with the pesto and shitakes.

6. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 min to emulsify the sauce, then place into a bowl.

7. Finish with fresh grated Pecorino Romano & Meyer lemon zest.

Watch below to see chefs Ryan and Anna prepare this dish!

Have you ever been to The Beehive in Boston? Well, if you haven't it should definitely be on your next foodie stop, but now, you can make two of their delish dishes right from your own kitchen. Watch to learn the secrets from chef Ryan Skeen.