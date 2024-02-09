Roasted Carrots with Whipped Cottage Cheese Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 8 carrots, peeled
- 1 TBS honey
- 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and Pepper
- ¼ tsp sumac (optional)
- 1 cup cottage cheese, 4% milk fat
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, lightly packed
- ¼ cup sliced almonds or pistachios, toasted
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 400*. On a parchment lined baking sheet, lay down carrots and dress in honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes until tender.
- Meanwhile, in a food processor, whip the cottage cheese.
- To serve, smear a base of whipped cottage cheese down on a platter, topped with roasted carrots. Garnish with cilantro, nuts and salt and pepper.
