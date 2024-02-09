recipes

Roasted Carrots with Whipped Cottage Cheese Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 carrots, peeled
  • 1 TBS honey
  • 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper
  • ¼ tsp sumac (optional)
  • 1 cup cottage cheese, 4% milk fat
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro, lightly packed
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds or pistachios, toasted

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400*. On a parchment lined baking sheet, lay down carrots and dress in honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes until tender.
  2. Meanwhile, in a food processor, whip the cottage cheese. 
  3. To serve, smear a base of whipped cottage cheese down on a platter, topped with roasted carrots. Garnish with cilantro, nuts and salt and pepper.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us