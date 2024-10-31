Food & Drink

Roasted Sugar Pumpkin & Brie Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 sugar pumpkin, top removed and interior scraped clean of seeds
  • 1 wheel of brie
  • 3 TBSP cranberry chutney
  • ½ cup pancetta, rendered
  • ¼ cup walnuts, chopped
  • EVOO

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400*.
  2. Rub sugar pumpkin with a thin coat of extra virgin olive oil.
  3. Score the wheel of brie to create a grid with slices runner every ¾” side to side and top to bottom.
  4. Gently and with determination, stuff the brie into the hollowed pumpkin interior.
  5. Top the brie with chutney, pancetta and walnuts.
  6. Roast for 50 minutes on a parchment lined baking sheet and serve hot with delicious bread or your favorite crackers.
