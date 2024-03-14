Seared Scallops and Spinach Salad

**Makes 4 servings**
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 Bacon Strips, diced
- 1 Yellow Onion, diced
- ¼ cup Maple Syrup
- ½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- ¼ tsp Kosher Salt
- ¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper
- 8 cups Baby Spinach, washed
- 2 Heirloom or Vine Ripe Tomatoes, sliced
- 2 T Olive Oil
- 12 Large Scallops, side muscle removed
- 2 T Butter, cubed, cold
- 1 Lemon, squeezed
PREPARATION:
Dressing:
- In a medium pan over medium heat, add diced.
- bacon. Stir occasionally, cook until crisp. Remove and set aside, leaving fat in the pan.
- Add onions, cook stirring occasionally, for 5-6 minutes or until tender.
- Add Maple Syrup and Vinegar, stir, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until dressing slightly thickens, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat.
Scallops:
- Place scallops on a paper towel and pat dry.
- Season with Kosher Salt and Pepper. In a large sauté pan over high heat, add olive oil.
Carefully, place scallops, one at a time into the pan gently
pressing each.
- Season the other side of scallops with Kosher Salt and pepper.
- Cook until edges of scallops start to brown, carefully turn
over.
- Reduce heat, cook until center is still translucent, additional minute or so. Add butter and lemon juice, swirl gently to melt and incorporate.
- Remove Scallops from pan, set aside to assemble salad.
Assembly:
- In a large mixing bowl, add Spinach. Season with kosher
salt and pepper.
- Spoon warm dressing and mix to incorporate. Add enough dressing to coat thoroughly.
Arrange sliced tomatoes on plates or a platter.
- Top with dressed spinach.
- Arrange scallops around.
- Spoon Lemon Butter mixture from pan over scallops.
- Top dressing with reserved bacon bits.
Chef Phil's Tips:
- When searing the scallops, do not shake the pan, only move them to turn over.
I used some leftover Herb Roasted mushrooms in this salad to bolster the meal.
- Other items that would be great: Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted/Grilled Bell Peppers.
Fresh herbs like Parsley, Dill, Tarragon, Fennel tops would add a light layer of
flavor.