Seared Scallops and Spinach Salad

**Makes 4 servings**

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 Bacon Strips, diced
  • 1 Yellow Onion, diced
  • ¼ cup Maple Syrup
  • ½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
  • ¼ tsp Kosher Salt
  • ¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper
  • 8 cups Baby Spinach, washed
  • 2 Heirloom or Vine Ripe Tomatoes, sliced
  • 2 T Olive Oil
  • 12 Large Scallops, side muscle removed
  • 2 T Butter, cubed, cold
  • 1 Lemon, squeezed

PREPARATION:

Dressing:

  1. In a medium pan over medium heat, add diced.
  2. bacon. Stir occasionally, cook until crisp. Remove and set aside, leaving fat in the pan.
  3. Add onions, cook stirring occasionally, for 5-6 minutes or until tender.
  4. Add Maple Syrup and Vinegar, stir, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until dressing slightly thickens, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat.

Scallops:

  1. Place scallops on a paper towel and pat dry. 
  2. Season with Kosher Salt and Pepper. In a large sauté pan over high heat, add olive oil.
    Carefully, place scallops, one at a time into the pan gently
    pressing each. 
  3. Season the other side of scallops with Kosher Salt and pepper.
  4. Cook until edges of scallops start to brown, carefully turn
    over. 
  5. Reduce heat, cook until center is still translucent, additional minute or so. Add butter and lemon juice, swirl gently to melt and incorporate. 
  6. Remove Scallops from pan, set aside to assemble salad.

Assembly:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, add Spinach. Season with kosher
    salt and pepper. 
  2. Spoon warm dressing and mix to incorporate. Add enough dressing to coat thoroughly.
    Arrange sliced tomatoes on plates or a platter. 
  3. Top with dressed spinach. 
  4. Arrange scallops around. 
  5. Spoon Lemon Butter mixture from pan over scallops. 
  6. Top dressing with reserved bacon bits.

Chef Phil's Tips: 

  • When searing the scallops, do not shake the pan, only move them to turn over.
    I used some leftover Herb Roasted mushrooms in this salad to bolster the meal. 
  • Other items that would be great: Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted/Grilled Bell Peppers.
    Fresh herbs like Parsley, Dill, Tarragon, Fennel tops would add a light layer of
    flavor.

