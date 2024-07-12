Food & Drink

Shrimp Burger

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 lbs raw peeled + deveined shrimps
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 4 scallions thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 inch piece ginger grated
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • 1/3 cup neutral oil like canola, sunflower, avocado
  • Buns of choice (I love brioche buns)

MANGO GUACAMOLE INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 mango diced
  • 2 avocados diced
  • 1/4 red onion finely diced
  • handful of cilantro finely chopped
  • 1 juice of lime
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper

SPICY MAYO INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 cup Mayo
  • 1 tbsp sriracha more or less to taste
  • 1 tsp soy sauce

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

PREPARATION:

1. Divide the shrimp in half. Using a sharp knife, coarsely chop half the shrimp into ½” chunks. Combine the second half into a food processor with the fresh garlic and puree into a smooth paste.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the pureed shrimp with the chopped shrimp, scallions, salt, garlic powder, ginger, lemon zest and whisked eggs.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

4. Lightly oil your hands with avocado oil to keep the shrimp mixture from sticking to your skin and create patties with about ½ cup shrimp mixture, gently packing and forming into thick disks. Arrange on the parchment lined baking sheet. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Red Sox 53 mins ago

Red Sox 2025 schedule: Boston to open season on the road

Fall River 1 hour ago

1 killed, 1 hurt by truck during Fall River furniture donation, DA says

5. Chill for 30 minutes.

6. When ready to cook, heat avocado oil in a medium fry pan and sear patties over medium heat for about 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

7. Serve with Spicy Mayonnaise, and Mango Guacamole on Brioche Buns.

For the spicy mayo:

Whisk together the mayo, sriracha and soy sauce. Chill until ready to serve.

For the Mango Guacamole:

Mix together the diced mango, avocados, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Chill until ready to serve.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us