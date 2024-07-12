Shrimp Burger

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs raw peeled + deveined shrimps

2 cloves garlic

2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

4 scallions thinly sliced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 inch piece ginger grated

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 eggs beaten

1/3 cup neutral oil like canola, sunflower, avocado

Buns of choice (I love brioche buns) MANGO GUACAMOLE INGREDIENTS: 1 mango diced

2 avocados diced

1/4 red onion finely diced

handful of cilantro finely chopped

1 juice of lime

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper SPICY MAYO INGREDIENTS: 1/2 cup Mayo

1 tbsp sriracha more or less to taste

1 tsp soy sauce

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

PREPARATION:

1. Divide the shrimp in half. Using a sharp knife, coarsely chop half the shrimp into ½” chunks. Combine the second half into a food processor with the fresh garlic and puree into a smooth paste.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the pureed shrimp with the chopped shrimp, scallions, salt, garlic powder, ginger, lemon zest and whisked eggs.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

4. Lightly oil your hands with avocado oil to keep the shrimp mixture from sticking to your skin and create patties with about ½ cup shrimp mixture, gently packing and forming into thick disks. Arrange on the parchment lined baking sheet.

5. Chill for 30 minutes.

6. When ready to cook, heat avocado oil in a medium fry pan and sear patties over medium heat for about 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

7. Serve with Spicy Mayonnaise, and Mango Guacamole on Brioche Buns.

For the spicy mayo:

Whisk together the mayo, sriracha and soy sauce. Chill until ready to serve.

For the Mango Guacamole:

Mix together the diced mango, avocados, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Chill until ready to serve.