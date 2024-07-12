Shrimp Burger

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs raw peeled + deveined shrimps
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 4 scallions thinly sliced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 inch piece ginger grated
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1/3 cup neutral oil like canola, sunflower, avocado
- Buns of choice (I love brioche buns)
MANGO GUACAMOLE INGREDIENTS:
- 1 mango diced
- 2 avocados diced
- 1/4 red onion finely diced
- handful of cilantro finely chopped
- 1 juice of lime
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
SPICY MAYO INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup Mayo
- 1 tbsp sriracha more or less to taste
- 1 tsp soy sauce
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
PREPARATION:
1. Divide the shrimp in half. Using a sharp knife, coarsely chop half the shrimp into ½” chunks. Combine the second half into a food processor with the fresh garlic and puree into a smooth paste.
2. In a large bowl, mix together the pureed shrimp with the chopped shrimp, scallions, salt, garlic powder, ginger, lemon zest and whisked eggs.
3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
4. Lightly oil your hands with avocado oil to keep the shrimp mixture from sticking to your skin and create patties with about ½ cup shrimp mixture, gently packing and forming into thick disks. Arrange on the parchment lined baking sheet.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
5. Chill for 30 minutes.
6. When ready to cook, heat avocado oil in a medium fry pan and sear patties over medium heat for about 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
7. Serve with Spicy Mayonnaise, and Mango Guacamole on Brioche Buns.
For the spicy mayo:
Whisk together the mayo, sriracha and soy sauce. Chill until ready to serve.
For the Mango Guacamole:
Mix together the diced mango, avocados, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Chill until ready to serve.