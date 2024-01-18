recipes

Steak Pinwheels with Pesto, Provolone and Prosciutto

Original recipe by @annarossiofficial 

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 ½ - 2 lbs Flank Steak, butterflied and pounded ¼” thin
  • 1 tbs steak seasoning, Montreal Rub is great
  • ½ cup pesto, either store bought or *recipe to follow
  • 9 round slices of provolone
  • 6 slices prosciutto, thinly sliced

*For the pesto:

  • 2 cups basil, lightly packed
  • 1 cup baby greens (kale, Bok choy, arugula are all nice)
  • ½ cup pistachios, salted and roasted
  • ½-⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • ½ cup grated parmigiano
  • Kosher Salt & cracked pepper to taste

Equipment: Butchers twine & skewers

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat your outdoor grill or indoor grill pan on medium high.
  2. Lay out the butterflied and pounded flank steak on a clean plastic cutting board.  Generously season with the rub of your choice on both sides.  
  3. With the flank laid neatly out, begin by layering the surface with pesto, followed by provolone, then prosciutto.  
  4. Carefully roll the flank like a cinnamon bun with the fixings on the inside to form a tight log. Tie it off every 2” with butcher's twine. Then, drive a skewer between each twine and slice just before each twine to form a series of medallions, each one with one skewer and one twine. 
  5. Drizzle with a little olive oil or grapeseed oil and place over direct heat so that the flat spiral surface of the pinwheel is touching the hot surface. Cook for about 4 minutes per side then reposition over indirect heat and continue to cook until the internal temperature reads between 125*-130*. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes before serving.

For the pesto:

  1. In a food processor, pulse garlic and pistachios.  Add basil and greens. Slowly add extra virgin olive oil with the processor running.  Add parmigiano. Taste. 
  2. Adjust reasoning with salt and pepper and add more olive oil to reach the perfect sauce consistency.
  3. Keep chilled in an airtight container until ready to serve.

