Steamed black Bass with XO Sauce & Meyer Lemon

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 each 6 oz filets of black sea bass 
  • 4 oz XO sauce ( recipe follows) 
  • 1 Meyer lemon 
  • Cilantro leaves from 1 bunch of cilantro 

PREPARATION:

  1. Season the fish with a little canola oil and salt 
  2. Steamer in bamboo steamer basket till tender, remove to plate 
  3. Spoon XO sauce on top 
  4. Squeeze Meyer lemon on top 
  5. Top with cilantro leaves and serve
For the XO Sauce:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 cup of diced fennel salami 
  • 1/2 cup of diced dried scallops or dried shrimp 
  • 2 cups of canola oil 
  • 1/4 cup diced ginger 
  • 1/4 cup diced shallot or onion 
  • 1/4 cup diced garlic 
  • 1t schezuan peppercorns 
  • 1t cumin seeds ground 
  • 1t coriander seeds ground 
  • 2T dried Korean chili flake 

PREPARATION:

  1. Cup the salami and dried seafood in the canola oil till it starts to bubble. 
  2. Add the shallots/ garlic/ ginger. Cook till lightly caramelized. 
  3. Add the spices. let stand for 1 hour to infuse. 

