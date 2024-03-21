Steamed black Bass with XO Sauce & Meyer Lemon

INGREDIENTS:
- 4 each 6 oz filets of black sea bass
- 4 oz XO sauce ( recipe follows)
- 1 Meyer lemon
- Cilantro leaves from 1 bunch of cilantro
PREPARATION:
- Season the fish with a little canola oil and salt
- Steamer in bamboo steamer basket till tender, remove to plate
- Spoon XO sauce on top
- Squeeze Meyer lemon on top
- Top with cilantro leaves and serve
For the XO Sauce:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup of diced fennel salami
- 1/2 cup of diced dried scallops or dried shrimp
- 2 cups of canola oil
- 1/4 cup diced ginger
- 1/4 cup diced shallot or onion
- 1/4 cup diced garlic
- 1t schezuan peppercorns
- 1t cumin seeds ground
- 1t coriander seeds ground
- 2T dried Korean chili flake
PREPARATION:
- Cup the salami and dried seafood in the canola oil till it starts to bubble.
- Add the shallots/ garlic/ ginger. Cook till lightly caramelized.
- Add the spices. let stand for 1 hour to infuse.