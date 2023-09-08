Tarragon Beef Stuffed Onions Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
(Serves 4 as an appetizer)
For the beef:
- 1 lb ground beef, I like 85% lean grass fed
- 2 Tbs orange zest, from approx. 2 oranges
- 2 Tbs tarragon, minced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbs Worcestershire Sauce or fish sauce
- Salt and Fresh Cracked Pepper to taste
- 2 Spanish onions, halved, segmented and parboiled until flexible in (beef) stock
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
For the vinaigrette:
- 1 Tbs olive oil
- 1 medium shallot, shaved
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp anchovy, crushed
- 1/2 cup shaved, baby celery
- 1/3 cup golden raisins, rehydrated in reserved stock from onions
- 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
- 2 Tbs white wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup EVOO
- Parsley and Celery leaves
- Salt and Cracked Pepper to taste
For the crème:
- 1/4 cup creme fraiche
- 1Tbs+ horseradish (to taste)
- salt, kosher to taste
PREPARATION:
- Parboil onion layers until tender. Remove from stock and allow to cool. (Throw on a grill or grill pan if you would like to give the onion some color and texture.) Reserve stock and use it to rehydrate golden raisins for vinaigrette.
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Using a fork, gently combine ground beef with orange zest, tarragon, garlic, Worcestershire sauce or fish sauce, salt, and pepper (you can sear off a small piece the size of a nickel if you need to test seasoning).
- Form small logs approx. 2″ long by 1″ round (imagine these nesting neatly inside of onion wrap. You may wrap the onion around the meat at this point and bake.
- Wrap onion delicately around stuffing and place in an oven-proof baker. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, cover with foil, and bake 15-25 depending on thickness and if you have precooked the meat.
- While the stuffed onions bake, heat olive oil and sauté shallot and garlic until translucent. Add anchovy. Turn off the heat and add shaved celery to slightly soften. Off heat, toss in golden raisins and pine nuts. Whisk in white wine vinegar, olive oil, parsley and celery leaves, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Whisk together creme fraiche, horseradish, salt and pepper. Chill until ready to serve.
- For plating, I like to use a long rectangular plate. Running lengthwise, lay down vinaigrette and immediately besides, drizzle creme fraiche. Place Onion Wraps neatly on top. Serve as a light appetizer.