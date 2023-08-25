recipes

Tempura Rollitini Recipe

Original recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 medium zucchini or a Asian eggplant, sliced lengthwise 1/16” thin
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1lb Italian sausage
  • 20 leaves fresh Basil
  • 1 cup tempura powder, prepared (whisk with water until the consistency of a bechamel sauce)
  • Frying oil, (I used a mix of grapeseed and pure olive oil)

PREPARATION:

  1. Bring your frying oil to 350*. Choose a pan with tall sides to protect you from spattering and fill until the oil is about 2-3” deep.
  2. Arrange the sliced zucchini and/or eggplant into a thin layer on a dish towel lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and let sit for a few minutes. Blot off any water that begins to release.
  3. To make the rollitini, smear about 1 TBS of sausage mixture evenly down the length of the zucchini or eggplant. Lay a couple of leaves of Basil on top of the sausage. Gently and tightly roll the zucchini. Using tongs, dip into the tempura batter, then fry for about 5 minutes or until the exterior is golden brown and the internal temperature is 160*. 
  4. Place on a paper towel-lined plate to blot excess oil and serve hot with a tomato dipping sauce. See below.
SUMMER TOMATO SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 TBS EVOO
  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 entire stem basil, leaves still intact
  • 1 qt cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • Salt to taste

PREPARATION:

  1. In a medium saucepan over medium high heat add the EVOO, garlic and basil. Let the oil infuse up to 1 minute or until the garlic and basil become aromatic.
  2. Add the tomatoes. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add a pinch of salt. 
  3. Cook until the tomatoes have blistered and they begin to release their juice but still have some structure, about 5 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat. Remove the stem of basil. Serve hot.

Note: This makes a delicious pasta sauce! Add ¼ cup pasta water to the sauce before removing from the heat and gently stir in to create a silky texture that will cling beautifully to your favorite pasta shape.

