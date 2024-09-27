Tuna Dip Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tin Tuna, in olive oil
- ½ cup cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 TBS fresh herbs, mint, parsley and basil are all nice
- Juice from ½ lemon
- ½ tsp fleur de sel, kosher salt is fine
- Serve with Chips, Radishes, Cucumber Slices and White Mushrooms
PREPARATION:
- In a medium bowl combine the tuna and oil, cream cheese, fresh herbs, and lemon juice. Taste and add salt.
- Serve with fresh vegetables and chips.
