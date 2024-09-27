Food & Drink

Tuna Dip Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tin Tuna, in olive oil
  • ½ cup cream cheese, room temperature
  • 2 TBS fresh herbs, mint, parsley and basil are all nice
  • Juice from ½ lemon
  • ½ tsp fleur de sel, kosher salt is fine
  • Serve with Chips, Radishes, Cucumber Slices and White Mushrooms

PREPARATION:

  1. In a medium bowl combine the tuna and oil, cream cheese, fresh herbs, and lemon juice. Taste and add salt.
  2. Serve with fresh vegetables and chips.
