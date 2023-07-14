recipes

Upside Down Peach Puffs Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 peaches, ripe but still slightly firm and sliced
  • 2 TBS brown sugar
  • 4 TBS Honey
  • Puff Pastry, trimmed into 4 4”x5” rectangles
  • 1 egg
  • 1 TBS whole milk or cream
  • 2 TBS powdered sugar

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400* and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a medium bowl, toss sliced peaches with brown sugar and let the slices sit for 10 minutes.
  3. Prepare the egg wash by whisking together the egg and whole milk in a small bowl.
  4. Note: The baking sheet is large enough to make 4 puffs at a time. For each puff, drizzle 1 TBS of honey into an oval. Lay 4 slices of brown sugar peaches on top. Carefully cover with a puff pastry rectangle, gently pressing the air out. 
  5. Brush with egg wash.
  6. Bake 15-20 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden and has puffed.
  7. Pull from the oven and carefully flip.
  8. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna RossiChefs Pantry
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us