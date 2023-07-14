Upside Down Peach Puffs Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 3 peaches, ripe but still slightly firm and sliced
- 2 TBS brown sugar
- 4 TBS Honey
- Puff Pastry, trimmed into 4 4”x5” rectangles
- 1 egg
- 1 TBS whole milk or cream
- 2 TBS powdered sugar
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 400* and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, toss sliced peaches with brown sugar and let the slices sit for 10 minutes.
- Prepare the egg wash by whisking together the egg and whole milk in a small bowl.
- Note: The baking sheet is large enough to make 4 puffs at a time. For each puff, drizzle 1 TBS of honey into an oval. Lay 4 slices of brown sugar peaches on top. Carefully cover with a puff pastry rectangle, gently pressing the air out.
- Brush with egg wash.
- Bake 15-20 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden and has puffed.
- Pull from the oven and carefully flip.
- Dust with powdered sugar before serving.
