Vegetable Tamale Recipe

**MAKES 6-8**

INGREDIENTS:

2 CUPS MASA HARINA

6 TBSP ADOBO

1 GRAM ACHIOTE

2 OZ CANOLA OIL

1 CUP WATER

SALT TO TASTE

ROASTED VEGETABLES OF YOUR CHOICE, SEASONAL

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE

8 BANANA LEAVES

PREPARATION:

MIX ALL INGREDIENTS TOGETHER IN A LARGE MIXING BOWL

SPREAD MASA MIXTURE ON BANANA LEAF LEAVING ROOM ON EDGES FOR FOLDING

PLACE ROASTED VEGETABLE MIXTURE ON TOP OF MASA, FOLLOWED BY CHIHUAHUA CHEESE

WRAP THE BANANA LEAF TO CLOSE THE TAMALE

STEAM ON HIGH IN A STEAMER FOR 30 MINUTES

TAMARIND BLACK GARLIC CHAMOY

INGREDIENTS:

10 CLOVES BLACK GARLIC

¼ CUP PREPARED TAMARIND

¼ CUP DRY HIBISCUS

¼ CUP AGAVE NECTAR

¼ CUP WATER

SALT TO TASTE

PREPARATION:

SIMMER ALL INGREDIENTS TOGETHER FOR 20 MINUTES

BLEND UNTIL SMOOTH

