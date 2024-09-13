Watermelon Hydrating Sipper Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups watermelon
- Juice from 1 lime
- 1 ½ cups coconut water
- ¼ tsp salt
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
PREPARATION:
- Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.
- Serve chilled.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.