3 Delicious & Unique Breakfast Recipes To Spice Up Your Mornings

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not make it the most memorable one, too. That's exactly what Anna Rossi sets out to do in this episode of The Chef's Pantry.

Morning Pick-Me-Up

Looking for a little lift in the the morning? Anna's Dirty Chai Oats should definitely do the trick. Think latte meets chai meets some classic old-fashioned oats. She tops it off with a shot of espresso, caramel drizzle, and a sprinkle of granola. Yes, please!

Savory Start

Anna's air-fried Hot Grape and Ricotta Tartine has some big and unexpected flavors. She starts with a hardy dense bread and builds ricotta cheese, fried prosciutto, a little hot honey, and then the grapes on top.

Fluffy and Light

If an "Egg Sammy" is your go-to, you haven't gotten the best until you have tried Anna's Fluffy Egg Souffle Breakfast Sandwich. All you need are eggs, milk, scallion, and your favorite cheese. Want to know the trick? A whole lot of whisking.

All of these recipes are wholesome, delicious, and easy and they're all waiting for you to give them a try.

Watch above to make these tasty breakfast recipes step-by-step with Anna Rossi!