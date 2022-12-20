Chefs Pantry

Anna's Luscious Homemade Lasagna & Surprising Espresso Martini Recipes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who doesn't love a homemade lasagna? Well, Anna is making a beauty, but skipping the heavy red sauce and going with a creamy bechamel sauce instead.

This family-friendly White Lasagna is cooked to perfection straight out of the oven — or Anna suggests freezing it for a homemade meal when you need it fast.

She also shakes up an Espresso Martini with a surprising splash of rum instead of vodka for a refreshing holiday sip.

Watch the full episode above to make these delicious recipes step-by-step alongside Anna!

This article tagged under:

Chefs Pantryfoodhub todayAnna Rossirecipes
