St. Patrick's Day

Anna's Serving Up a St. Patrick's Day-Inspired Menu Good All Year-Round

NBC Universal, Inc.

Corned beef and cabbage may be a staple for many people celebrating St. Patrick's Day, but Anna creates a new menu tradition.

With a nod to the holiday, she's corning some short ribs. The process takes some time but is so worth it. Next, she pairs them with crispy mustard smashed parmesan Brussels sprouts -- which are also considered mini cabbage -- that promise to pack a punch of flavor.

And, for all you Irish coffee lovers, we didn't forget you but Anna is skipping the traditional drink in favor of some Irish cream tiramisu that may turn out to be your new lucky charm.

All this and more in this episode of The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi.

Watch above to see how Anna prepares these delicious Irish-inspired recipes!

This article tagged under:

St. Patrick's DayAnna RossirecipesChefs Pantry
