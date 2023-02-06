Meet Boston

Celebrity Chef Tiffani Faison Shares Her Tips & Tricks For Perfect Pizza and Salad

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston's powerhouse chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison invites Anna Rossi to get a sneak peek into what it takes to make her award-winning Pepperoni & Spicy Sausage Pizza, which Anna says is sure to have you craving more than one slice.

Next, they make one of Tenderoni's most popular salads, the Sofia Salad which has crips romaine and fennel shavings.

Plus, we learn about the one thing chef Tiffani cannot live without in her home kitchen.

All this and more in this special "Meet Boston" episode of The Chef's Pantry.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Watch above to see Celebrity Chef Tiffani Faison and Anna Rossi dive into these delicious recipes.

This article tagged under:

Meet BostonChefAnna RossirecipesChefs Pantry
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us