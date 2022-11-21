5 Minute Mascarpone Polenta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
4 cups whole milk
1 cup instant corn meal
2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp cracked pepper
6 Tbs sweet cream butter
1/3 cup mascarpone
PREPARATION:
- Start the polenta. In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer on medium/medium-low heat. Slowly whisk in the corn meal and add the salt, cracked pepper, and 3 Tbs sweet cream butter. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for approx 3-5 minutes or until corn meal is tender. Be sure to stir frequently. If you are using traditional cornmeal (not instant) it can take up to 30-40 minutes for the meal to cook through and become tender and creamy with constant stirring.
- Just before serving, finish the polenta by folding in the remaining 3 Tbs of Sweet Cream Butter and the mascarpone cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary. Serve immediately. Add a splash of water or chicken stock to bring the polenta back to life if it begins to stiffen before you are ready to serve.