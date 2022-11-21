5 Minute Mascarpone Polenta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups whole milk

1 cup instant corn meal

2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cracked pepper

6 Tbs sweet cream butter

1/3 cup mascarpone

PREPARATION:

Start the polenta. In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer on medium/medium-low heat. Slowly whisk in the corn meal and add the salt, cracked pepper, and 3 Tbs sweet cream butter. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for approx 3-5 minutes or until corn meal is tender. Be sure to stir frequently. If you are using traditional cornmeal (not instant) it can take up to 30-40 minutes for the meal to cook through and become tender and creamy with constant stirring. Just before serving, finish the polenta by folding in the remaining 3 Tbs of Sweet Cream Butter and the mascarpone cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary. Serve immediately. Add a splash of water or chicken stock to bring the polenta back to life if it begins to stiffen before you are ready to serve.

Watch Anna make her sausage and grapes along with the mascarpone polenta in the full episode of The Chef's Pantry below.

Anna's bringing us the best of both world by perfectly combining wine country and her Italian heritage with this Sausage and Grapes dish.