Caper-Churri Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
3/4 cup fresh parsley, coarsely chopped and lightly packed
3 TBS capers, drained
1 clove garlic
1/2 tsp fennel pollen
3 TBS red wine vinegar
1/3 + cup extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
PREPARATION:
- Reserve 1 TBS caper. In a food processor, combine parsley, 2TBS capers, garlic, fennel pollen, red wine vinegar, and olive oil. Pulse for 15 seconds. Taste. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Pour into a serving bowl and add the reserved capers. *This is delicious drizzled-over sausage bread as well as steak, pork chops, white fish, and crispy skin-on chicken thighs.