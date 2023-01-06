recipes

Caper-Churri Recipe

Original recipes by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup fresh parsley, coarsely chopped and lightly packed

3 TBS capers, drained 

1 clove garlic

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

1/2 tsp fennel pollen

3 TBS red wine vinegar

1/3 + cup extra virgin olive oil 

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

More Recipes

Anna Rossi Dec 20, 2022

Mama Rossi's White Lasagna Recipe

Sponsored Content Nov 23, 2022

Ribeye Naan Tacos With Zesty Harissa Butter Recipe

PREPARATION:

  1. Reserve 1 TBS caper. In a food processor, combine parsley, 2TBS capers, garlic, fennel pollen, red wine vinegar, and olive oil. Pulse for 15 seconds. Taste. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. 
  2. Pour into a serving bowl and add the reserved capers. *This is delicious drizzled-over sausage bread as well as steak, pork chops, white fish, and crispy skin-on chicken thighs.

Watch below to make this step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shows us how to make this delicious comfort food dish that's amped up with spicy sausage flavor.

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna RossiChefs Pantry
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us