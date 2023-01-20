recipes

Dirty Chai Oats Recipe

Original Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ + cups milk

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

Pinch of salt

1 tsp Lebanese 7 spice or “Baharat” (pumpkin pie spice is also nice and add a pinch of pepper)

1.5 oz espresso

1 TBS salted caramel

2 TBS your favorite granola

PREPARATION:

  1. Cook oatmeal in 1 ½ cups of scalding milk.  Add a pinch of salt and spice mixture while the oats cook.  Add more water if the additional cooking liquid is necessary.
  2. Serve cooked oats in a parfait dish or bowl and top with a drizzle of espresso and salted caramel.
  3. Additionally, a frothy spoonful of milk is also really nice and a pinch of granola for a little crunch.

Watch below to make this recipe side-by-side with Anna!

Looking to elevate your mornings? Try Anna's tasty take on these three classic breakfast dishes.

This article tagged under:

recipesfoodAnna RossiChefs PantryBreakfast
