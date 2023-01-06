recipes

Homemade Gherkin Brine Dressing Recipe

Original recipes by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup jarred pickle brine/juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp shallot, finely minced

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

1/2 tsp garlic, minced

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp honey

Salt & Pepper to taste

More Recipes

recipes Nov 22, 2022

Blooming Artichoke Boule Recipe

Anna Rossi Nov 21, 2022

Savory Sausage & Grapes Recipe

PREPARATION:

  1. Combine pickle brine, olive oil, shallot, garlic, mustard, & honey in a mason jar and shake vigorously for 30 seconds until visually creamy and nicely emulsified. Taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. Note: pickle brine has a lot of salt in it so you may find that you don’t need to add any more. Taste, taste, taste:)
  2. This is light and delicious over mixed greens or butter lettuce.

Watch below to make this step-by-step with Anna Rossi. Plus, pair it with her scrumptious Sicilian Sausage Bread!

Anna Rossi shows us how to make this delicious comfort food dish that's amped up with spicy sausage flavor.

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna RossiChefs Pantrysausage breadcondiments
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us